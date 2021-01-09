Jigawa PDP crisis: Court rules in favour of Sule Lamido’s faction

Reports from the state indicated that a high court in the state, on Friday, sitting in Dutse, has dismissed a suit challenging the faction loyal to the former governor Sule Lamido, over party congresses.

The suit, filed by some aggrieved members of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under the former gubernatorial candidate, in 2015, 2019 general elections, Aminu Ibrahim, challenged the conduct of the party wards and local government congresses in the court.

The presiding judge, Musa Ubale, dismissed the case being an intra-party conflict and that the court lack jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The judge ruled that “the matter deals with the congresses of the 1st dependent to choose or elects it’s leadership in the wards, local government and state level in Jigawa which is purely an intra-party dispute and thereafter not justifiable no further proceeding would help the cases, this the matter hereby dismissed.”

Speaking to reporters after the judgement, the counsel to the plaintiff, Ibrahim Nasarawa said the court has stroke out the case on the ground that it is an intra-party matters the court has no jurisdiction over the matter.

He added that he earlier kick against how the PDP under the for governor Mr Lamido violated it’s constitution, regulations and abused processes. We are reviewing the judgment and next step of action would be notify.

Also speaking, the counsel to Mr Lamido’s faction, Sule Umar, expressed gratitude to the court describing judgement as welcomed development, saying that light will always prevailed over darkness.

Mr Umar said the court sided on their submission in the preliminary objection where they challenged the competence of the suit and jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter.

“The court has no jurisdiction to entertain any intra-party matter under the judicial authourity in previous cases by appeal and supreme courts, Mr Umar said.

