Jigawa PDP assures supporters of winning 2027 elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Jigawa state chapter has assured its teeming supporters and general public that all necessary steps are being taken to win the 2027 general elections in the state and at the national level to “emancipate the downtrodden masses from the hardship they are going through”.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed and made available to Online Tribune in Dutse by the party’s publicity secretary, Mr Umar Kyari Jitau.

He said no amount of pressure, mischief or blackmail to the party or it’s leader and former governor Alhaji Sule Lamido to digress the party from it’s determination to wrestle power in 2027 general elections.

The statement follows the recent statement by the New Nigerian People Party NNPP governorship candidate Malam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim made during the party’s (NNPP) political gathering where he castigated PDP leader and former governor of the state, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also called on its members and the general public to ignore and reject the recent statement against the party (PDP) and its leader, Alhaji Sule Lamido by the former New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) governorship candidate, Malam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim.

“One would not have bothered to respond to the political yelling by the NNPP gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general elections if not for putting records in their rightful positions.

“Malam Aminu Ibrahim needs to be politically educated that, gone are the days of his kind of dark-age politics particularly now that politics of issues and development have taken over.

“Aminu Ibrahim who has been in the state’s political arena since its creation in 1991 and has held many positions could only score 37,156 votes as the candidate of his party, NNPP.

“Having realised that, he can never survive from the deep political grave he has dug for himself in Jigawa State, he has turned himself to a parochial liar, spreading all sort of baseless, malicious and unfounded lies against decent, patriotic and well-grounded politicians of repute particularly our leader, the former PDP Governor of Jigawa state.”

The PDP publicity secretary maintained that “In his effort to save his face from his negative, shameful and poor outing during the last general elections, Aminu Ringim has resorted to going to Local Government Areas where he barks.

“We advised him to go back to the drawing board as the political atmosphere in Nigeria and Jigawa state in particular can accommodate yesteryear’s kind of game.“