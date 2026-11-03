Jigawa PDP alleges APC plot to woo opposition members with cash

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of establishing committees across the 27 local government areas of the state to financially induce opposition members to defect.

The Jigawa State PDP Chairman, Dr. Babandi Ibrahim Gumel, made the allegation in a statement published via his official Facebook handle, cautioning party faithful against what he termed a coordinated attempt by the APC to fracture opposition ranks and compromise their political loyalty.

Gumel alleged that the ruling party is actively targeting PDP members to distract from widespread public frustration over worsening economic hardship experienced across the state.

He urged PDP loyalists to reject monetary inducements and resist pressure to dump the party, cautioning that such political machinations would only sow discord among families and grassroots communities without delivering tangible public good.

The PDP chairman maintained that the party has fielded credible candidates for various elective offices across the state and expressed strong confidence in its electoral trajectory.

He noted that the party’s ambition to lead Jigawa remains anchored on faith, stating that “political power ultimately belongs to God, who gives it to whomever He chooses and at the appropriate time.”

According to him, “leadership should be seen as an opportunity to improve people’s lives rather than something that can be acquired through financial inducement.”

Gumel commended party members and supporters who tipped off the leadership about the alleged defection committees, praising their vigilance, resilience, and ideological steadfastness.

He maintained that underhanded maneuvers aimed at decimating the opposition would be firmly rejected by the electorate, concluding with prayers for divine guidance and the PDP’s victory in its bid to govern Jigawa State.