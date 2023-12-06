The Jigawa State chapter of the People Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the state government of illegal deduction and remittance of 27 local government councils into a private company ahead of the forthcoming local government council’s election.

The allegation was made by the Kazaure local government PDP chairman, Honourable Mustapha Ibrahim Danshatu, in an exclusive interview with Tribune Online, said “it has come to knowledge that the present administration under Governor Malam Umar Namadi is illegally deducting some certain amount of money from monthly federal government allocations of the 27 local government councils, remitting it to a private organization with aim of financing the campaign for the next year local government councils’ election”.

The PDP chairman explained that “we are reliably informed that the state government is forcing the local councils chairmen to pay a fixed amount of money depending on the local council to a private organization bank account.”

According to him, after being informed on the unconstitutional deductions and illegal remittance of such funds to a private organization, said they made their findings and confirmed the information and even the purpose for collecting of the funds is to finance local councils’ election.

Hon Danshatu disclosed further that “During our finding, we gathered that the funds are deposited into a private organization called Ushafam Investment Limited bank account at TAJ bank with account number 0057455884”.

He called on the chairman of the Economic Finance and Crime Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, to investigate the alleged misappropriation of Jigawa State local government councils’ finances.

Danshatu described the actions as disappointing, injustice, breach of people’s trust and oaths of office and disfranchisement of the citizens and local government indigents.

“We, as good citizens, good samaritans and opposition party, must not allow such illegality, unconstitutional and injustice to happen and continue,” he added.

When contacted, the chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Jigawa State, Honourable Bala Usman Chamo dismissed the allegations, saying “is false and baseless”.

Honourable Chamo maintained that “this is not true, in fact, it is not true. As far as I’m concerned, nothing like this. We the local government council chairmen in the state are not contributing any money for the local government election campaign”.

According to him, “of course, there will be local government councils’ election in 2024. For sure, we are an authority with people’s responsibilities, and we are doing our best to meet their needs in accordance with principle and constitutional provisions.”

Continuing, he added: “I don’t know of any account of contributing money for the financing for local councils’ election campaigns in this state. In fact, anywhere in the country”.

The ALGON chairman, who also heads the Dutse municipal council, maintained that “We in Jigawa state local council are receiving the allocation from the federal revenue collection in full.

“Local governments are contributing money as indicated in the constitution as statutory deductions. It’s to contribute money to finance joint projects to contribute money to stabilization, this is the constitutional provisions.

“We don’t at any time contribute or do not in any way agree to finance our campaign or any political party at any account.

“I don’t know of any organization like Ushafam or any bank account they own. The allegations is false and frivolous.”

Also, the Special Advisor to the governor on local government affairs, Honourable Abdurrahman Alkasim, when contacted, denied any knowledge of the allegations.

The special adviser added that “though the right person to comment on this is the commissioner. Because he is the accounting officer of the ministry for local government.

“I’m a special adviser. Something of this nature may not come to me. You better meet the commissioner, he is in the better position to talk to you people”.

All efforts to speak to the Commissioner, Ministry for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Honourable Ahmed Maikudi Hadejia proved abortive.

Our correspondent, who visited his office, was informed that the commissioner was not in the state.

Neither phone calls put across to his mobile number nor text messages were responded to as of the time of filling this report.

