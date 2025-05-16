Jigawa: NSCDC arrests livestock rustlers, vandals

The Jigawa state commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has within five days in office has succeeded in arresting vandals and livestock rustlers terrorizing the people of Gumel and Malam Madori local government areas in the state.

Parading the suspects in the state’s command headquarter in Dutse, the state commandant, Mr Bala Bawa Boddinga said a major operation carried out by the personal of the command recently and cracked down on criminals, arrested several of them.

The commandant explained that the command also recovered 11 stolen livestock, one motorcycle from the rustler during the operation.

According to him “I’m happy to inform you that, I assume office in of Friday last week, in my three to four days in office here in Jigawa state as NSCDC commandant on intelligence reports succeeded in arresting one Adamu Hassan of Kantamari village in Guri local government with 11 stolen livestock, including 19 goats and one calf in a Sharon bus at Malam Madori local government”.

Mr Boddinga added that “during the preliminary investigation our people also recovered various items including a motorcycle, bore and arrows and machete with him”.

The commandant also disclosed that “The command also arrested seven electricity poleware vandals at Gumel local government area and recovered irion rodds, hoes, diggers and shovels, hammers”

He said the seven suspected vandals were between the aged of 17 and 37 who were perfecting an illegal acts at Gumel local government area.

Boddinga pledged to rid and keep the state free of criminal elements and their collaborators, emphasizing the NSCDC’s commitment to protecting lives and property, urging law-abiding citizens to cooperate with the agency.

The Commandant directed its Divisional Inspectors and commanders to intensify efforts against crimes.

With the support of other security agencies and stakeholders, Boddinga said he is confident that the state will be safer for all residents.

The state Commandant said he will be active in addressing various security challenges, including crackdown on drug peddlers and cattle rustlers.