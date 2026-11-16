Jigawa North-West LGs rally support for Tinubu, Namadi, Hussaini

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 12 local government areas of Jigawa North-West Senatorial District have pledged to mobilise support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Malam Umar Namadi, and Senator Babangida Hussaini in the 2027 general elections.

An APC chieftain and member of the Jigawa Campaign Council, Alhaji Aminu Dundu Gumel, made the pledge while commenting on the turnout at the party’s North-West senatorial campaign rally held at Gumel Township Stadium, Jigawa State.

Dundu described the crowd at the rally as evidence of what he called the growing acceptance of the APC and its candidates among the people of the senatorial district.

He said APC stakeholders in the zone had unanimously endorsed Tinubu, Namadi and the serving senator, Hussaini, for second terms, expressing confidence in their leadership and performance.

According to him, the turnout of thousands of youths, women and elders at the rally demonstrated the confidence of the people in the APC leadership and their readiness to support the party’s candidates in 2027.

He added that the Gumel rally would serve as a morale booster for party members and a starting point for sustained mobilisation across the 12 local government areas of the senatorial district.

Dundu further said the participation of party supporters reflected the APC’s political strength in the zone and its determination to secure victory in the forthcoming elections.

He commended President Tinubu for visiting Jigawa State and executing development projects, which he said had created renewed hope and opportunities for the people.

The APC chieftain also assured Governor Namadi of the commitment of party stakeholders to intensify grassroots mobilization and public enlightenment on the achievements of the state and federal government.

He said the stakeholders would continue to engage residents on the need to sustain ongoing development efforts by voting for Tinubu, Namadi, Senator Hussaini and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.