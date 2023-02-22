By: Adamu Amadu, Dutse

THE Jigawa state chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has reputed the statement by the Kano state Labor Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate, Engr. Bashir Ishaq claiming that his defection in to ruling APC is with the entire structures of the party (LP) Northwest Zone.

This was contained in a statement issued, signed and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse, JIgawa state capital by the Labour Party governorship candidate, Alhaji Aminu Abdul’aziz Yahaya, said “it has come to our notice that the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate of Kano state, Engr. Bashir Ishaq who recently defected to the ruling all progressive Party (APC) that his defection is with the entire structures of the party in the Northwest Zone”.

Alhaji Aminu Abdul’aziz explained that “This is not true and his defection to APC has strengthen the Labour Party in the entire North West, more especially, here in Jigawa State”.

According to the statement “The Jigawa State Labour Party leadership structures and candidates remain intact, with all Obidient supporters across the 27 local government areas and will deliver her mandate for Obi-Datti towards victory”.

The gubernatorial candidate adding that”We remain committed to this movement for a better Nigeria and Nigerians because a new Nigeria is possible”.

He therefore called on all the party members and supporters to remains camp and maintain peace, “also to go out massively to votes the LP presidential candidate Chief Peter Obi and all the party’s candidates at all levels”.