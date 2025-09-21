Jigawa LG boss repairs school buildings damaged by windstorm

The Buji Local Government Council in Jigawa State has embarked on massive repairs and renovation of primary and junior secondary school buildings destroyed by windstorms, as part of efforts to achieve universal basic education and build a literate generation of future leaders.

Council Chairman, Hon. (Arch.) Najibullah Falalu, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Tribune Online, noting that the measure was necessary to address the challenges of dilapidated school infrastructure, especially those damaged during the recent rainy season.

According to him, the council has commenced repairs and renovations of the affected school buildings to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment for pupils and students.

Falalu explained that the intervention aligns with Governor Malam Umar Namadi’s 12-point agenda, of which universal basic education is a key component.

“As earlier promised and directed, the emergency intervention and renovation of dilapidated and uninhabitable classrooms in primary schools have commenced,” he stated.

The chairman added that the Special Adviser on Works and Special Projects has been assigned to oversee the exercise, which begins with five schools identified for urgent attention.

The schools include Madabe, Gwangwan, Dambazau, Alhajeri, and Bulangori primary schools, where, according to him, pupils are in urgent need of proper shelter and improved facilities as they resume for the new academic session.

Falalu assured that under the intervention programme, all affected schools would be rehabilitated and equipped with essential teaching and learning facilities.

He further disclosed that the sum of ₦4,753,832.97 has so far been released to contractors handling the first phase of the project.