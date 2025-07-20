Jigawa LG awards N70m contract to power water pumps with solar

The Buji Local Government Council in Jigawa State has awarded a contract worth over N70 million for converting eight gasoline water pump stations to a solar-powered system.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Local Government Council, Arch. Najibullah Falalu Tukur, while speaking in Dutse shortly after formalising the contract.

He said, “This is in line with the council’s commitment to ensuring the provision of potable drinking water to the communities.”

Arch. Najibullah Falalu Tukur added that “the present council is placing emphasis on social amenities aimed at discouraging rural-to-urban migration and preventing criminal acts”.

The council chairman noted that the council is also renovating the administrative block of the local education department.

According to him, the communities benefiting from the gasoline-to-solar conversions include Unguwar Maina, Gantsa Yamma, Ahoto Gari, Gwadayi, Kafin Madaki, Yayarin Tukur Yamma, Buji Gari Yamma, and Yayarin Chakauri.

Arch. Tukur maintained that the council has awarded contracts for the continuation of drainage projects in Chakwama, Dambazau, Gantsa Makara Huta, Yayarin Tukur, Tijiyo, and Ahoto towns.

He also said the council has purchased 500 cartons of spaghetti and 600 bags of cement to support victims of disasters.

He then called on the beneficiaries of the development projects to take proper care of them.

