The chairman of the Jigawa chapter of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Alhaji Adamu Shu’aibu, said full implementation and compliance with the provisions of the state disability law are the best options for ensuring solutions to the major challenges facing PWDs.

The JONAPWD chairman disclosed this in a speech delivered at the 2023 International Day for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) at the conference hall of the state’s polytechnic in Dutse, with the theme “United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with, and by persons with disabilities.”.

Alhaji Adamu Shu’aibu called on the stakeholders to join hands together to remedy the challenges facing the successful journey of persons with disabilities to the promised land.

According to him, “From the theme, it is clearly shown that the issue of inclusivity in disability is a collective responsibility of various and different stakeholders, starting from the family, community, government, and society in general.”.

Alhaji Adamu Shu’aibu maintained, “In Jigawa State, we are calling on all relevant stakeholders to kindly put hands together to remedy the challenges facing the successful journey of persons with disabilities to the promised land.

He further stated that “the full implementation of the state disability law by the government and the full compliance with the provision of the law by the general public will be a yardstick to measure the economic development and the general wellbeing of the entire population with disabilities across the state in the areas of education, healthcare, employment, empowerment, accessibility, sociocultural, and other segments of life.”.

He also called on members of the association in the 27 local government areas of the state to ensure that they participate, compete, interact, and engage with other people to effectively and efficiently maximise the use of their talents, skills, and creativity to prove to the world that there is ability in disability.

According to him, the theme provides an overarching focus on how society can strive for inclusivity through the removal of physical, technological, and attitudinal barriers for people with disabilities.

“Moreover, it will not be out of point to appreciate the present and past governments of the state for the cooperation and implementation of programmes and activities that concern people with disabilities in the state through MDAs, especially the rehabilitation board under the Ministry of Women Affairs that accorded priority to persons with disabilities.

The support and contributions of the development partners, especially ESPID-ACF, ECP Pearl, and PLANE, just to mention a few, civil society organisations, especially JISOP individuals, and other relevant stakeholders, can never be overemphasised,” he added.

The chairman further called on policymakers and implementers to always be inclusive in their activities, saying that ‘there is nothing for us without us.

