Jigawa introduces entrepreneurship training in nomadic schools

In an effort to curb the menace of early marriage and to increase school enrollment among the Fulani girl-child, the Jigawa State government introduced entrepreneurship training in all the Nomadic junior secondary schools in the state.

This was disclosed by the executive secretary of Nomadic education, Hajiya Rahmatu Muhammad while speaking with Tribune Online on the programme. According to her, all the students in all the junior secondary schools have been registered and received the training.

The executive secretary explained that “the state government came up with the new idea aimed at increasing the Fulani’s children transition from primary school to junior secondary schools and at the same time will addressing the culture of early child marriage which very common among the Fulanis”.

Hajiya Rahmatu Muhammad explained that “also this will also control the menace of sending under-age children grazing where they (under-age children) allowed in animal trespassing farmland, destroyed farm products and coursing crisis between farmers and Fulanis”.

According to her, the students were trained in production of perfume, morning fresh, vaseline, shampoo making, and all other kinds of cosmetic products.

“They received the new innovation and are happy. As I’m talking to you, over there are over 3,600 students trained and some receiving the training”.

She maintained that the idea is to achieve universal basic education, create job opportunities after school, and may encourage them to further their education beyond junior secondary education.

The executive secretary added that having seen the impact of the programme, the government approved the establishment of five standard skills acquisition centers mainly for only Fulani girl-child, each at the five emirates in the state.