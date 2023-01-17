Jigawa INEC commissioner lauds FUD, seeks closer cooperation

The Jigawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Muhammad Lawan, has commended the Federal University Dutse (FUD) over its rising positive profile among universities in Nigeria despite its young age.

Lawan made the commendation when he paid a courtesy visit to the vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed.

Lawan said he was thankful for the cordial relationship that existed between INEC and the university, adding that he wants to strengthen that relationship and forge a closer collaboration.

The electoral commissioner said that it is only Jigawa State that has zero election litigation after the general election and that this is attributable to the good work of the university staff who form the bulk of INEC ad hoc staff.

In light of this, Lawan asked for more of such collaboration and good work.

In his response, the vice-chancellor congratulated the new INEC commissioner and wished him well in the discharge of his responsibilities.

The vice chancellor said universities are established for teaching, research and community service, adding that they consider their work with INEC as community service.

He assured the INEC commissioner that FUD will continue to do its best to ensure the success of elections in Jigawa State.

