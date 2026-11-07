Metro

Jigawa Hisbah trains operatives in first aid to strengthen emergency response

Adamu Adamu
Hisbah in Jigawa,

Jigawa State Hisbah Board has organised intensive first aid training for its operatives to equip them with essential skills to provide immediate assistance to victims of road accidents and other emergencies.

This was contained in a statement issued by the board public relations officer to the board, Malam Dauda Muhammad Hadejia said the initiative is part of efforts to strengthen the operational capacity, professionalism and service delivery of personnel across the state’s zonal and divisional commands, in line with the directive of the Commander-General, Dr Muhammad Fa’iz Bashir Haruna.

According to the statement, “As part of the programme, the Gumel Divisional Hisbah Command organised its monthly enlightenment lecture for personnel, focusing on the technical knowledge and practical skills required to discharge their responsibilities effectively, particularly during patrol operations”.

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He said the training exposed participants to basic first aid procedures for attending to accident victims and other injured persons requiring urgent medical attention before they can access professional healthcare services.

Hadejia maintained that the participants commended the Gumel Divisional Command, the Zonal Office and the Hisbah Board headquarters for providing the opportunity to acquire valuable on-the-job knowledge.

“The exercise would boost their morale, improve their professional competence and prepare them better to respond to emergencies while carrying out their duties and serving humanity”.

In a related development, the Assistant Commander-General of the Gumel Hisbah Zonal Command, Malam Surajo Adam, convened a special meeting with divisional officers across the zone.

The meeting focused on strengthening operational effectiveness, improving supervision, and ensuring that personnel under the various divisions discharge their assigned responsibilities efficiently.

The development underscores the board’s renewed efforts to enhance the capacity of its personnel and improve the quality of services delivered to residents across Jigawa.

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