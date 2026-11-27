As part of efforts to complement security agencies in combating crime and curbing social vices, the Jigawa State Hisbah Commission has handled 5,616 criminal and civil cases between January and October 2026, with 617 referred to courts for further action.

The Commission’s Commander-General, Dr Muhammad Fa’is Bashir Haruna, disclosed this on Thursday at the Commission’s headquarters in Dutse, the state capital, while presenting an account of its activities and achievements in the past 10 months.

He said the Commission handled 1,203 criminal cases during the period, out of which 264 were referred to courts, 734 transferred to relevant security agencies and 132 settled amicably by the Board, while 73 remained pending.

On civil matters, Haruna said the Board received 4,413 cases involving various disputes, successfully settled 3,177, referred 353 to courts and transferred 309 to relevant security agencies, while 574 cases were still pending.

He attributed the Commission’s activities to improved coordination, expanded community presence and stronger collaboration with security agencies, traditional institutions and other stakeholders to promote discipline, morality and peaceful coexistence across the state.

According to him, the Commission has recorded significant progress in strengthening its operational capacity, enforcing the provisions of its establishing law and maintaining public order.

He explained that Hisbah operatives were deployed across the 27 local government areas and various communities to promote moral discipline, ensure compliance with Islamic principles, prevent social vices and support security agencies in maintaining peace and order.

The Commander-General disclosed that the Commission has a workforce of approximately 2,600 personnel, making it one of the largest state government agencies in terms of personnel strength.

He said the Board had completed the verification and documentation of the 2,600 operatives in line with its statutory responsibilities and the Umar Namadi administration’s policy on youth engagement and public reorientation towards good moral behaviour.

He added that the operatives were directed to maintain bank accounts to facilitate prompt and regular payment of their monthly allowances.

On infrastructure, Haruna said the Commission had completed the renovation and furnishing of its old headquarters in Dutse, while its five zonal commands in Hadejia, Kazaure, Gumel, Ringim and Dutse were operating from rented apartments pending the completion of their permanent office buildings.

He explained that the Commission’s administrative structure comprised the state headquarters, five zonal commands and 27 local government divisional commands to ensure effective operations across the state.

He listed the six operational departments at the headquarters as Operations; Security and Intelligence; Guidance and Counselling; Women and Children; Administration and Finance; and Legal.

Haruna also disclosed that Governor Umar Namadi had presented 27 Toyota Hilux operational vehicles to the Commission, with each local government divisional office receiving one to strengthen mobility and improve the effectiveness of its operations.

He further said a general training exercise was conducted for the 2,600 Hisbah operatives in September 2026 at the General Yakubu Gowon NYSC Orientation Camp, Fanisau, Dutse.

According to him, the training was designed to improve the personnel’s capacity, discipline and professionalism in carrying out their statutory responsibilities.

He added that new sets of uniforms were distributed to the operatives after the exercise to enhance their appearance and operational discipline.

The Commander-General reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to effective service delivery, enforcement of its enabling law and the promotion of a decent, peaceful and orderly society.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Namadi for his support and confidence in the Commission, praying for divine guidance, protection and wisdom for the governor in steering the affairs of the state towards peace, unity and prosperity.