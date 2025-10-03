Jigawa health agency upscales campaign for measles rubella vaccination

The Jigawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (JSPHCDA) said that it has intensifying Advocacy, Communication and Social Mobilisation (ACSM) for the next round Mesealse-Rubella (MR) vaccination exercise.

The agency’s spokesperson, Mr Ya’u Muhammad, said in a statement in Dutse, on Wednesday that the effort was part of preparations for the 10-day state-wide exercise scheduled for October 6.

He said the 27 local government areas team had embarked on similar advocacy to sensitise influential persons, council chairmen, traditional leaders, community members and security agencies, to the exercise.

Muhammad said the ACSM activities will enhance awareness creation, dispel misconceptions, broaden acceptability and mobilise communities to achieve successful immunisation coverage.

“The meeting, chaired by the state’s Health Promotion Officer, Mr Sani Yusuf-Kachi, was attended by top officials of the agency and development partners,” he said.

Muhammad further said that the agency and partners will continue to play vital role in promoting health and safeguarding the wellbeing of children across the state.

