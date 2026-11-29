Gunmen have killed a police inspector and escaped with his service rifle after attacking a police checkpoint in Taura town, headquarters of Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 8pm on Friday, when the assailants launched a surprise attack on police personnel on duty at the checkpoint.

Findings by the Online Tribune correspondent in the state revealed that the deceased officer, identified as Inspector Abdullahi Kawu, was the most senior among the policemen manning the checkpoint.

Kawu, an indigene of Ringim Local Government Area, was reportedly handling the service rifle when the attackers opened fire on him, killing him instantly before fleeing with the weapon.

The deceased was said to have been attached to the Taura Divisional Police Office before the attack.

Efforts to obtain official confirmation from the Jigawa State Police Command proved unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

When contacted by telephone, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Lawal Shi’isu Adam, promised to provide further details on the incident.

In a subsequent WhatsApp message to the correspondent, the police spokesman said, “I will update you soon.”

However, the police command had yet to issue further information on the attack as of the time this report was filed.