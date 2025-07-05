Jigawa: Gumel council chairman, Ya’u, dies at 61

The chairman of Gumel local government council in Jigawa, Hon. Lawal Ya’u has died.

Hon. Lawal Ya’u is 61 years died this afternoon at a private hospital in Kano after a brief illness.

The source while confirming his death, said the late Gumel council chairman survived by two wives and many children.

A restored civic servant was elected as Gumel local government council chairman in August last year.

The late Gumel council chairman was already buried according to Islamic rites in his hometown town Gumel this evening.