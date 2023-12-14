The secretary to the Jigawa State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bala Ibrahim has discovered a list of 567 ghost and forgery certificate holders from over 3000 temporary teachers recruited by the immediate past government of Alhaji Badaru Abubakar.

This was contained in a statement issued on the outcome of the state executive council meeting signed and made available to newsmen in Dutse by the state’s commissioner of information, youth, sport and culture Mr Sagir Musa.

He said the discovery contained in a memorandum presented by the secretary to the state government at the state executive council presided over by governor Malam Umar Namadi.

According to the statement, “The State Executive Council has deliberated on a memorandum presented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) on Jigawa State Staff Validation Committee (J-Teach Beneficiaries Verification Report) submitted to His Excellency, the former Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar MON, Mni on 9th May, 2023. Sequel to the presentation the Council has deliberated on some key issues from the report findings”.

The statement stated that the committee “Identified 240 ghost workers, 255 beneficiaries with fake certificates, 72 with no certificates at all among the beneficiaries and discrepancy between Ministry of Education, Science and Technology & Local Education Authorities beneficiaries list”.

The information commissioner disclosed further that other findings include “duplications of name of beneficiaries, in appropriate replacement of competent candidates with incompetent candidate, some beneficiaries were found to be completely living outside the shores of the state and some beneficiaries hired others to stay on their behalf and improper supervision of the beneficiaries has constituted a lot of problem for the scheme”.

“Consequently, upon the deliberation of the Council under the Chairmanship of His Excellency, Malam Umar Namadi FCA, that the examination conducted before the employment is null and void due to the issues highlighted”.

He added; “The Council has unanimously agreed to adopt the report earlier approved for implementation by the previous administration and also set up a committee to study the findings with a view to recommend a way forward on the present administration decision to absorb 3000no. J-Teach into permanent and pension appointments”.

“Similarly, the Council has directed the immediate suspension of salary of all J-Teach beneficiaries until the committee’s submit its report within 4 weeks from today 13th December, 2023. Equally, the Council has agreed that all genuine J-Teach duly verified will be paid in arrears”.

Also the council approved constituting a nine man committee under the chairmanship of the Chief of Staff (COS) to the governor, Senator Mustapha Makama to study the findings and submit a report within four weeks.

