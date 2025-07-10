Jigawa govt set aside N4.297bn for flood prevention, emergency response

Jigawa State government has set aside the sum of N4.2 billion for prevention measures and emergency response against the predicted flood disaster in the 27 local government councils.

This was disclosed by the Jigawa State chairman of the Local Government Environmental Management Committee and secretary of the Jigawa State local government Vice Chairmen Association of Nigeria, Abdullahi Sa’ad, during the stakeholders’ town hall meeting of flood preparedness and environmental sanitation campaign at Ringim, the headquarters of Ringim local government area in the state.

Sa’ad, who is also the vice chairman of Gagarawa local government council, said, “Following the prediction of flood disaster in some states and local government areas in Nigeria, Jigawa State, almost 21 local government areas are predicted to be affected.

“The Jigawa State government under Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has set aside the total sum of N4 billion, and each of the 27 local government councils made its contribution of N11 million for prevention and emergency response against the NiMet predictions on the disaster.”

He said the state and local government councils made the provisions in response to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) in addition to an establishment of Local Government Environmental Management Committee (LEMC) under the office of the vice chairman of the council to ensure affected prevention and emergency response against all disasters in the local area.

Sa’ad added that “In preparation for the prevention of the foreseen disaster, a 20-man committee had been set up in all the local areas to coordinate the prevention measures, which is more of a sensitisation and public enlightenment campaign for clearing the drainages and waterways in all parts of the local government areas.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Jigawa State Environmental Protection Agency (JISEPA), Adamu Sabo, said the Jigawa State Environmental Protection Agency (JISEPA) and Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) have organised the flood preparedness and environmental sanitation campaign to sensitise the general public on the need for all stakeholder to contribute their quarters in prevention and reduce the degree of effects when the disaster happens.

Sabo explained that “These exercises in more than prevention efforts, but a life-saving exercise. Because when it happens, God forbid, nobody knows the number of lives to be lost and other properties.

“The government is doing its part to drag rivers and waterways to give smooth flow and passage of the water during the rainy season and release of water from dams.

“It is time and everyone’s responsibility to give their contribution to prevent and reduce the effects of the recent flood. Your contribution now is to help the government extend this message to those who are not here. Also, to ensure clearing the drainages and waterways in his house and area through self-help or at the individual level.”

The managing director called on the general public to support the government’s efforts in mitigating the effects before they happened. Prevention is better than a cure.”

In their parts, some participants at the meeting have called on the government to desilt the River Hadejia, which had been blocked with sand and typha grass.

Those who spoke at the meeting insisted that “the best and lasting solution is government of the centre or state or jointly together to desilt the River Hadejia that crosses about 13 local government areas in the state that are experiencing flooding every year as a result of the River blockage.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

