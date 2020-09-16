Jigawa govt screens 49,000 widows, others for COVID-19 palliatives

THE Jigawa state COVID-19 palliatives distribution committee has selected and screened 49, 000 widows, people with disabilities and destitute to benefit from CACOVID palliatives donated to Jigawa state.

Flagging-off the distribution of the food items palliatives for the 27 local government areas in the state, at the Dutse local government Secretariat, the chairman of the Jigawa state COVID-19 palliatives distribution committee and the state’s head of service, Alhaji Husaini Kila said each of the beneficiaries would be given 10 kg of rice, sugar and cornflour, a carton of indomie and spaghetti.

The chairman palliatives distribution committee explained that “the committee has designed that 12 people at each of the polling unit was to benefit across the state”

Alhaji Husaini Kila added that “a total of 49,000 people, mostly widows lefts with orphans, people with disability and destitute were the ones to benefit from the palliative across the state.

According to him, the state government received and distributed about 150 trucks of other palliatives from the federal government, adding that “as from now the distribution of this palliatives is commenced across the 27 local government under the supervision of traditional leaders, media and Civil society organisations to ensure justice and transparency in the distribution”.

While making his remarks at the occasion, the acting chairman Jigawa state COVID- 19 Taskforce committee Dr Salisu Mu’azu said, twelve people, will benefit from each polling unit.

He then assured more state government support for the well-being of Jigawa citizens.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

