Jigawa govt releases over N1 billion to pensioners

The Jigawa state government has released the total sum of N1.053 billion to the state and local government contributory pension scheme board to settle entitlements for 474 dead and retired workers.

This was disclosed by the executive secretary of the board, Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu while briefing newsmen in his office, said “the amount would cover payment to workers who retired from service between September and November 2022, at the State, Local Government and the Local Education Authorities (LEAs).”

Aliyu explained that the payment included retirement benefits, death benefits, death pension balance and a refund of eight per cent contribution.

According to him “136 of the beneficiaries were from state service, 125 from local government and 213 from LEAs.”

He said that N333, 537, 355. 39 million would be disbursed to 136 beneficiaries from the state service, and N176,543,773.89 million to 125 beneficiaries from local government service while 213 beneficiaries of the LEAs to receive N543,795,776.71 million.

The executive secretary maintained that the board is up-to-date in the payment of entitlements to retirees, including those who died in active service.

He reiterated the commitment of the state government towards improving the welfare of workers to enhance service delivery as well as the well-being of retirees to enjoy a fulfilled life after service.

He commended Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar for his untiring support and cooperation with the scheme.

