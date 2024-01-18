The Jigawa state government released over N1. 823 billion as retirement and death benefits to 702 civil servants who left service or died in active service in 2023.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed, and made available to the Online Tribune in Dutse, the state capital, by the public relations officer in the office of the Head of Civil Service, Mr Ismaila Ibrahim, who said, “Over N1.8 billion is to be disbursed as payment of terminal benefits to 702 who exited from active service on attainment of thirty-five years in service between the periods of 2023.”.

According to the statement, “the payment was categorised into four categories, indicating that the first batch of 577 retired staff consisted of those who retired either by reaching the mandatory retirement age of 35 years in service or sixty years by birth and were paid N1,506,610,189.71 billion.”.

Mr. Ismaila Ibrahim explained that “the second category of eighty – six staff are those who died while on active service, where their relatives were paid the sum of N292,961,356.02 million.”.

The Public Relations Officer maintained that “the third batch consisted of thirty-eight retirees who retired from service and started receiving monthly pensions but died before reaching their minimum period of five years after retirement. These people were paid N23, 838,498.17 million”.

In the statement, the executive secretary of the state and local government contributory scheme, Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu Musa, has warned pensioners in the state to be wary of fraudsters, saying, “Our services are free; never offer any gratification to our staff while processing or waiting for benefits. We worked under guidelines establishing our board in line with the consonant of pension regulations.”

Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu Musa called on citizens of the state to continue to support the government with their prayers to achieve a better Jigawa where everyone will be comfortable with the shared prosperity agenda of the state.

He expressed appreciation to His Excellency, Governor Malam Umar A. Namadi FCA, for his care and magnanimity towards pensioners in the state, adding that the prompt payment of pensions and gratuities has helped to enliven the hearts of pensioners, and he prayed that God would continue to fortify him to do more.

He stated that the gesture would enhance service delivery as well as bolster the well-being of the retirees, allowing them to enjoy a fulfilled life after service.

“The State Government and the Board will continue to ensure prompt payment of pensions and other entitlements to workers for better service delivery, the well-being of retirees, and a fulfilled life after service,” Aliyu said.

