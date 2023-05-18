The JIgawa state government had established and launched mobile schools to provide universal basic education to a total of 23,000 children of herdsmen who were identified as out-of-school in the state.

Speaking while launching the new innovation at Kiyawa town, Kiyawa local government area of the state, the executive secretary of the state’s nomadic education board, Hajiya Ramatu Muhammad said a recent finding revealed there are about 25,000 Fulani herders children have not been able to enroll in even primary school across the state.

The executive secretary explained that “worries by the government on the matter and commitment by the present administration to ensure to achieve basic universal basic education has resolved and established a mobile school to take care of herders children.”

Muhammad noted that “as we all knew the culture and behaviour of our Fulani people of moving from one place to another. That most of the time making they leave an area that has a school to a place that has no nomadic class. So with these provisions, we can follow them and meets them where they are to give them a modern education.”

“According to the board finding the majority of the Fulani’s children never attend even primary school, while some dropped out at different levels of classes for migration from one area to another or sending them for grazing.

“In some cases, some couldn’t be able to attend school while some dropped out as a result of communal clashes, Fulani/farmers clashes and annual flood disasters which forced them to migrate from one place to another.

“This and other reasons made the Jigawa state government establish five mobile schools for Nomadic children in five local government areas in the state.”

The benefiting local government for this project include Guri, Gwaram, Kiyawa, Miga, and Suletankarkar local government areas in the state with a view to addressing the issue.

The executive secretary called on the herdsmen to support and cooperates with the government by sending their children to school and reporting their arrival to authorities where ever they find themselves to be known and making arrangements for their children’s classes.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE