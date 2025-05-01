Jigawa govt injects over N7bn to revive collapsed pension scheme

Jigawa state government injected over N7 billion and resuscitated the state’s pension scheme after the collapse of the system in the state.

Governor Malam Umar Namadi made the disclosure in his speech delivered at the 2025 International Workers Day at Aminu Kano Triangle in Dutse and expressed gratitude on the labour union and government’s existing cordial relations.

According to him “When we come, we came in 2023, we found that the Jigawa state pension scheme is about to collapse. We injected over seven billion (N7 billion) and resuscitated the scheme and sustain the system”.

Governor Namadi explained that “Much have been done over the years to ensure equity, justice and fair play in workplaces and ensuring that the welfare of workers at all levels is accorded appropriate attention”.

He added that “we see the today, as a symbol of unity, solidarity, partnership and collaboration between the government and all workers to move our State forward in the right direction for the progress and development of the present and future generations”.

“This is precisely what has continued to inform our policies towards the revitalization of all our institutions to ensure that our workers are empowered to optimally contribute to our agenda for a Greater Jigawa – a more prosperous State that would be our pride and the pride of unborn generations”.

Governor Namadi maintained that one of our cardinal objectives since he assumed the mantle of leadership ensure that the State Civil Service, as an institution, remains capable and responsive in the implementation of government policies, programs, and service delivery.

“Being aware of some of the key challenges that have bedevilled the Service over years such as in the area of Human Resources in the right mix of quantity and quality, we have over the last two years taken appropriate steps in order to begin the address these challenges. This, we hope to do sustainable basis with a view to significantly raise the level of competence, capacity, motivation, and commitment of the workers across all categories”.

“Our records over the last two years are well known, from the massive recruitments of workers into the State Civil Services, especially in the health and education sectors, to the interventions aimed at improving workers’ welfare such as the Subsidized Workers’ Agricultural Loan and Palliative Shop, much is being done to deliver our commitments and effecting N70,000 Minimum Wage in Jigawa State, with all the other Welfare Interventions specifically targeting the Workers, and the numerous ongoing reforms aimed at repositioning the State Civil Service.

The Governor concluded with a heartfelt message to workers, saying, “You may not be enjoying the sweet of your labour 100%, but I assure you, your sweat will not go in vain.”

Comrade Sunusi Maigatari, speaking on behalf of the Organized Labour, acknowledged these strides, describing Governor Namadi as “both labour-friendly and a governor of the people.”

He particularly commended the administration’s 12-point agenda, which has delivered tangible benefits including mass recruitment in critical sectors, agricultural loan schemes for workers, and the establishment of palliative shops to cushion economic hardships.

