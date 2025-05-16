Jigawa govt generated N8bn in first quarter of 2025 — JIRS Chairman

The Chairman of Jigawa State Internal Revenue Service (JIRS), Dr. Nasiru Saboda, has disclosed that the agency generated over N8 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

He made the disclosure in an interview with Tribune Online in Dutse shortly after declaring open a two-day town hall and capacity-building workshop for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and market groups. The event was organised by Prime Initiative and the Tax Justice Platform with support from Christian Aid and CISLAC, and held at the Manpower Development Institute in Dutse, the state capital.

Dr. Saboda attributed the success to the support of Governor Malam Umar Namadi, praising his commitment to the state’s development.

According to him, “The agency made tremendous progress in the first quarter of this year. We generated over N8 billion, which is significantly higher than what we realised in the first quarter of last year. I’m happy to inform you that in April alone, we generated over N3 billion.”

He added, “We achieved this through the support of His Excellency, Governor Malam Umar Namadi, and the new innovations and strategies we introduced—especially our strict implementation of the policy to digitalise revenue and tax collection systems in the state.”

While declaring the workshop open, Dr. Saboda commended Prime Initiative and the Tax Justice and Governance Platform for organising the event.

He also called on the public to support the agency for enhanced development.

He assured that the state government, through his office, would ensure strict implementation of all agreements signed between the government and its development partners on tax law reforms.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of Prime Initiative, Comrade Muhammad Abdu Dutse, described the engagement as an opportunity to share experiences and challenges related to taxation, and to develop strategies for addressing these challenges to promote fairness in tax collection.

Comrade Dutse explained that the objectives of the workshop include strengthening the capacity of CSOs and market groups to engage with tax authorities on tax-for-service agreements, and enhancing understanding of tax policies and their role in promoting accountability and service delivery.

He added that the workshop would also foster dialogue between tax authorities, CSOs, market associations, and taxpayers’ groups to improve trust, transparency, and efficiency in tax collection and service provision.

