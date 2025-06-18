Jigawa govt earmarks N2bn for culvert construction to prevent flooding

The Jigawa State Government has awarded a contract worth over N2 billion for the construction of 42 culverts across the state to prevent flooding in 21 local government areas.

This was disclosed by the Jigawa state Commissioner Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Nura Ibrahim while fielding questions to newsmen at this year’s World Desertification and Drought Day at Manpower Development Institute in Dutse the state capital organized by the Jigawa state Environmental Protection Agencies (JISEPA) support by the United Nations Childrens Education Fund (UNICEF).

The commission was represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Abdullahi Namadi said the project is in line with the government’s determination to give exit to perennial water during the rainy season.

Alhaji Abdullahi Namadi earlier in the speech at the ceremony said the government in the state and World Bank in collaboration with the Jigawa state government executing environmental protection and land restoration projects worth N200 billion in various parts of the state.

The commissioner explained that the projects World Bank partnering with the Jigawa government through Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) include land restoration interventions, erosions control, river desiltasion, production of tree seedlings, establishing shelter belt and roadside tree planting.

According to him “land restoration interventions includes sand duse stabilization at Jahun, Kiyawa and Might local government areas and ongoing gully erosion control at Kargo and an Danmasara in Dutse City worth over N200 billion”.

Dr. Nura Ibrahim noted that the theme of this year’s World Desertification and Drought Day is “Restore the land, Unlock the Opportunities”, adding that the 12 points agenda of the current administration through the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in Jigawa state has made land restoration a priority, working to restore degraded land and promote sustainable landscape management”.

“Some key interventions include a large-scale afforestation and reforestation program with about 5.5 million trees planting is 27 local government areas. Our main focus now is shifting to drought resistant economic and indigenous trees not only to restore the ecosystem but also to provide means of livelihood to the people in the state”.

He maintained that the state government is working with partners like ACReSAL and National Agency Great Green Wall (NGGWA) to implement engineering and vegetable solutions, protecting farmland, restoring water channels, and safeguarding rural infrastructure. Not only to reclaim the land but also to rebuild livelihood and provide habitats for flora and fauna, preserving ecosystem balance”.

Speaking at the occasion the Managing Director of the Jigawa State Environmental Protection Agencies (JISEPA) Mr. Adamu Sabo said, his agency in collaboration with other partners UNICEF Inclusive embarked on public enlightenment and awareness creation campaigns, especially on plastic waste management and other land restoration measures.

Mr. Adamu Sabo emphasis that JISEPA in collaboration with private organizations launched a program where women and youth were recruited and trained in converting waste to useful products which is titled “Turning Waist to Wealth”.

“Under the program people will collected waited polytine and rober and to some designs collecting centers with some tokens where it would be recycled for making other useful products such as baskets, bags etc”.

He said, “The project is two birds killing with one stone. Waist would be collected and make the environment clean and recycles it to be useful and improve the people economy”.