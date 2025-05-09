Jigawa govt disburses free uniforms to 30,000 female students

Jigawa state governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has launched the distribution of free school uniforms to 30,000 female students at public schools across the state.

Speaking while launching the project at the Government Girls Science Secondary School Jahun, the governor said the gesture is aimed at promoting girl-child education as a mainstream of societal progress through massive support to girls’ child acquiring modern education.

Namadi explained, “We are distributing about 30,000 pieces of school uniforms to students across the state, and we are also distributing sporting materials to support extracurricular and physical activities in our schools.

“This initiative aligns with the administration’s long-standing policy of providing free education for girls from primary to university level.

“Our objective is to ensure that our girls are encouraged not only to enrol in school but to pursue their education to the highest level possible. It is a well-established fact that educating a girl-child is one of the most powerful tools for societal development. When you educate a woman, you educate a nation.”

Governor Namadi highlighted the central role of women in family and societal development, saying that they serve as a pillar to all families. ,

“Women are the backbone of families. They are the ones who stay with the children at home. They guide and support their children’s learning, help them prepare for school, and nurture them through all stages of growth and development. Therefore, investing in their education is a decision of immeasurable value,” he said.

He stressed that billions of naira have been invested in the renovation of school structures, teacher training, and the procurement of teaching materials.

“Education remains a critical pillar of the administration’s 12-point development agenda”, the Governor said, reminding the audience that 32% of last year’s budget was allocated to education, with this year’s allocation standing at 26.7%—the highest share across all sectors.

“Our goal is simple: to ensure that every indigene of Jigawa State—male or female—has access to quality education,” he added.

One of the flagship programmes mentioned was the ₦67 billion Jigawa Unite Project, a five-year initiative launched through an MoU with a UK-based institution, which will integrate ICT into teaching, provide continuous teacher training, and create a more conducive learning environment.

