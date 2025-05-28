Jigawa gov’s wife donates learning materials to 1,000 pupils

The Jigawa First Lady, Hajiya Amina Umar Namadi, has donated school uniforms and learning materials to over 1,000 pupils and students of junior secondary schools in Babura local government.

The items were distributed during a Spelling Bee competition organized by the office of the special assistant to the governor on Universal Basic Education, Comrade Ali Mati Ali as part of the 2025 International Children’s Day celebration in the state held at Babura town the headquarter of the Babura local government area.

Hajiya Amina Umar Namadi reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to child welfare, particularly in the areas of education, health, and children welfare.

She explained that emphasis on the importance of nurturing their talents through quality education and meaningful opportunities, adding that “children are the pride of the society and the future leaders of the state and nation”.

She commended the students for their active participation and lauded the organizers for their efforts in motivating and empowering future generations.

In his part, the special assistant to the governor on Universal Basic Education, Comrade Ali Mati Ali said the competition was organized aimed at promoting academic excellence and boosting students’ confidence, with gifts and awards presented to outstanding participants.

Comrade Ali Mati Ali noted that the students participating in the competition were drowned from various schools and actively showcasing their talents and academic abilities.

He expressed his gratitude to Governor Mallam Umar A. Namadi, FCA, for his continued efforts to revitalise education at all levels. He also thanked the Wife of the Jigawa State Governor, the Chairman of Babura Local Government, and the Office of the Special Adviser on Basic Education for their crucial roles in ensuring the success of this year’s celebration.

