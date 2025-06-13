Jigawa gov’s aide denies involvement as APC member assaulted near govt house

An All Progressives Congress (APC) member and prominent social media influencer, Umar Basheer Danalbarka, is currently receiving treatment in a private hospital after being violently attacked by unidentified individuals near the Jigawa State Government House in Dutse, the state capital.

According to reports, the incident occurred late Thursday evening while Danalbarka was standing at a car wash. Eyewitnesses claim the attackers—suspected to be political thugs—suddenly appeared and launched a coordinated assault on him.

Tribune Online in the state gathered that the attackers used sticks and canes, beat Danalbarka mercilessly, and dragged him to the ground.

An eyewitness, who spoke to Tribune Online on condition of anonymity, said, “We were sitting, waiting for our cars to be washed, when suddenly some men arrived and started beating him. He shouted for help and tried to escape, but they were too many. They dragged him down and continued beating him.”

The witness added, “He was bleeding from the mouth and nose. Some passers-by and bystanders intervened, and the thugs quickly fled the scene in the same vehicle they arrived in.”

When visited by Tribune Online at a discreet hospital location, the victim, Umar Danalbarka, alleged that the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Student Affairs, Ambassador Salisu Seeker, orchestrated the attack due to political differences.

According to Danalbarka, “The SSA, along with his thugs, assaulted me while I was sitting peacefully. He later went to his car, brought out a weapon, and threatened to kill me—all because of our political differences. I did nothing to provoke him.”

Despite his injuries, Danalbarka expressed determination to seek justice, “I have credible evidence and witnesses to prove this incident. God willing, I will pursue every legal avenue available. No one is above the law, and I will not be intimidated into silence.”

Tribune Online gathered that the conflict reportedly began after Danalbarka debunked claims by Jigawa State Government supporters that they had sponsored the Greater Dutse Water Project. According to him, the project was fully funded by the Federal Government.

He also criticised a ₦1 billion solar streetlight project executed by the state government, which he said was destroyed by a minor storm within three months—allegedly due to the use of low-quality materials.

When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Student Affairs, Ambassador Salisu Seeker, refused to answer repeated phone calls.

However, he responded to a text message sent via SMS, simply stating, “I didn’t know.”

Also contacted, the Jigawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Lawal Shi’isu Adamu, said he was not aware of the incident.

The PPRO said, “I’m not aware. Maybe the case has not been reported to the police. I just heard it from you. I’m not aware.”

