Jigawa government disburses N961m to 487 retirees

The Jigawa State government has disbursed the sum of N961,563,076.38 to settle the gratuities of 487 retired workers in the state.

This was announced by the executive secretary to the state and local government contributory pension board, Alhaji Hashim Ahmed while speaking to newsmen while during the flagging off of the screening ceremony of the 487 beneficiaries.

The executive secretary explained that the retirees were from the State Government, Local Government Councils, and Local Education Authority of the 27 local areas in the state.

Alhaji Hashim Ahmad stated that the payment was categorised into three segments comprising of the state retired staff members numbering 150, who were paid N403,843,280.38, followed by retired LGA staff members numbering about 111, who were paid N139,114,658.56, LEA retired staff, numbering 141, and they were paid N283,860,632.70k.

ALSO READ: Two women win Nobel prize in chemistry

Other payments according to him, include death benefits to ten retired staff while in active service, whose families received N27,538,813.99k, 20 at the LGA level, N44,360,216.00k, 14 LEA N32,130,245.00, and death pension balance to 41 different categories of retired staff of state 15, LGA 7, and LEA 19 to the tune of N30,715,229.75.

Ahmed maintained that the payment was third in the series as the board had earlier paid 305 pensioners in February in addition to other 434 retirees in February 2020.

He enjoined the retirees to make good use of their sweat judiciously in making life more comfortable, adding, “I urge you never to spend your gratuities recklessly.”

Furthermore, he warned pensioners not to engage middlemen in processing their documentation, warning that “we don’t assign anyone to act on our behalf on matters related to payment of pension dues to pensioners.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll remain impartial in tackling Boko Haram, banditry ― Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its duties of tackling insurgency, banditry, criminalities and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country without partiality.

Jigawa government