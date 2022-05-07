Jigawa gov receives NUJ award as ‘Champion of Agricultural Transformation’

Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has been honoured with an award which describes him as ‘Champion of Agricultural Transformation’, for his outstanding performance in the agricultural sector in the state.

The governor was honoured alongside seven other dignitaries by the Jigawa State Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) for their respective contributions in improving the lives of the people.

The awards were presented to recipients during a maiden public lecture and award presentation which was organised in honour of the former chairman of the Chapel, Late Comrade Ahmad Abubakar at the Ahmadu Bello Hall New Secretariat Dutse.

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar described the late Ahmad Abubakar as a man of peace, and a fine journalist who always abide by the ethics of Journalism in his reportage.

The Governor who was represented by his deputy, Malam Umar Namadi also expressed his appreciation with award of honour given to him by Correspondent Chapel, described the award as a source of encouragement for more service to humanity.

The chairman of the occasion and Jigawa State Commissioner of Information, Hon Bala Ibrahim described late Ahmad as a gentleman and a very rear journalist who spent his life promoting a “balanced journalism”.





In his speech at the occasion the chairman of the Chapel Comrade Muh’d Zangina Kura said, they organized the program in honour of late chairman Malam Ahmad Abubakar because of his exemplary leadership and contribution that will remain indelible in the history of Journalism in Jigawa State.

He noted that they also use the occasion to celebrated and honoured some important personalities whom contribution to the development of humanity in Jigawa State and Nigeria .

“Also, I am using this opportunity to informed the gathering and general public that, by the grace of God, the chapel will keep on organizing such event annually for honouring people of excellence, updating the knowledge of our members and also make our relationship with public as multidimensional,” Zangina declared.

Governor Badaru received an award as a “Champion of Agricultural Transformation in Jigawa”, Director-General, National Information Technology Agency (NITDA), Malam Kasifu Inuwa Abdullahi as a “Champion of Digital Literacy In Nigeria ” while Vice-Chancellor Federal University Dutse, Prof Abdulkareem Sabo was honoured as ‘Champion of Digital Transformation in FUD’ and Hon Farku Adamu Aliyu as ‘Pacesetter of Mechanised Agriculture in Jigawa’.

Other awardees and their awards of recognition are Senator Danladi Sankar as ‘Champion of Digital Switchover’; Hon Abubakar Makki Yanleman, ‘Icon of Human Empowerment’; Former Permanent Secretary, federal Ministry of works, Alhaji Babangida Hussaini, ‘Icon of Infrastrural Development’; and Former Director-General, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Alh Muhammad Ibrahim, ‘Icon of Human Capital Development’.