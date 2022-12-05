Jigawa gov raises alarm over collection of PVCs by politicians

JIgawa State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has raised alarm over the alleged collection of the Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) from the electorate by politicians in the state.

The governor raised the alarm in his speech delivered at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Jigawa central senatorial zone rally in Jahun and called on the electorates not to give anybody their PVCs.

According to the governor “reports reaching us indicate that some supporters of the opposition parties are collecting voters’ cards or serial numbers with a promise of employment or empowerment grant if elected.”

He called on the people in the state and everywhere in the country not to give out their voter cards or their serial number to politicians.

He said the promises are fake and against the electoral laws, hence the need for electorates to be cautious of such politicians.

Abubakar explained that no amount of criticism by the opposition would influence people not to vote the party in 2023.

The governor also reminded APC stakeholders in the state of the need to continue enlightening voters on the achievements recorded in the last seven years by the APC administrations at the state and federal levels.

He added that people will not regret voting for APC as it has initiated a number of policies that improved the socio-economic well-being of the people in the country.

