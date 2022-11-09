Jigawa gov presents N178.5bn as 2023 budget to assembly

Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has presented the sum of N178,576,000,000.00k to the State House of Assembly as 2023 proposed budget estimates.

The governor told the legislature that the 2023 budget is named “Budget Of Consolidation for Sustainable Socioeconomic Development – II”.

Abubakar explained that “this is in consideration of its organic linkage with the 2022 budget, its policy thrust and our commitment to consolidate on our over seven years of sustained progress and development.”

The governor proposed over N89.4 billion capital expenditure, over N56.5 billion as personal cost, and over N25.4 billion as overhead cost and other recurrent expenditure.

“The proposed Personnel Cost of about N56.54 billion covers salaries and allowances of all State MDAs inclusive of SUBEB’ LEA Personnel and Primary Healthcare Agency Personnel in the LGA Management Offices,” Abubakar emphasised.

He maintained that the amount also includes “State Pay As You Go Pensions and Government’s

contribution to the Contributory Pension Scheme.”

Alhaji Abubakar added that “the recurrent to capital expenditure ratio of the proposed budget is almost 50:50 which reflects adherence to our fiscal objective of trying to strike a balance between consumption and investment.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Our Fallen Heroes, Heroines Victims Of A Failed Society ― Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has said that the fallen heroes and heroines of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), who died putting their lives in line, were victims of a failed society, disclosing that the group had so far lost over 5000 members in the course of the struggle to liberate the Yoruba race…

2023: We Won’t Allow Detractors To Cause Division In Oyo PDP, Says Oyelese

A chieftain of the PDP and a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Elder Wole Oyelese, on Tuesday, said the party’s stakeholders would not allow some detractors to cause division within the rank and file of the PDP ahead next year governorship poll…

Awarding Qatar World Cup a mistake, says Blatter

Former FIFA president, Sepp Blatter says the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was a “mistake”, BBC reported. Blatter, 86, was president of world football’s governing body when Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010.…





Pulisic a threat to England at W/Cup – Southgate

Gareth Southgate has told ESPN he believes Christian Pulisic has faced difficulties adapting to the Premier League but is still wary of the threat he poses when England face the United States at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on November 25…