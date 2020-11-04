Jigawa gov presents N156.5bn budget estimate for 2021

The Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, has presented an appropriation bill of N156.5 billion as 2021 proposed budget to the state house of Assembly.

Preventing the proposed budget tagged “budget for sustaining growth through agriculture development, the governor said 2021 is higher than the 2020 original and Revised Budgets by 2.4 per cent and 29 per cent respectively.

The governor explained that the sum of 156.5 billion for the services of the Jigawa State.

According to him “Mr Speaker, based on the aggregated proposed revenue and expenditure estimates, the 2021 Appropriation Bill is seeking the consideration of the Honorable House to appropriate the sum of 156.5 billion for the services of the Jigawa State.”

He added “the sum of N78,346,400,00:00k is earmarked for recurrent expenditures including provisions for contingency and stabilisation funds. The balance of N78,241,600,00:00k is for capital investments”.

He discussed further that the recurrent to capital expenditure ratio is almost exactly 50:50 with a difference of only about 0.1%, “It is worthy of note that despite the rising cost of personnel cost due to the new minimum wage and the rising cost of service delivery due to inflationary trends, we try to ensure that as many resources as possible are earmarked for capital investments.”

“Based on the parameters used in the MTEF Projections and considering current trends, we consider this budget size as very realistic and achievable barring any fiscal uncertainties. The proposed budget is envisaged to be funded from the following major sources,” he emphasised.

Alhaji Abubakar maintained that “the key capital receipts and reimbursements include Refunds to the State in respect of PAYE Deductions by the Federal Government, Refunds in respect of the defunct PHCN Ground Rents, World Bank Grants in respect of SFTAS and the new CARES Program, UBEC and TET Fund Grants for Primary and Tertiary Education respectively and World Bank Grant for Better Education Service Delivery for All among others.”

The governor noted that the ministry of education and health got major share whereas “the Education Sector accounts for 36.4%, of the total budget, the Health Sector allocations amount to about 13.5 per cent.”

