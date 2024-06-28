Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has ordered all 27 local government council chairmen to hand over all affairs of the councils to the respective Directors of Administration and General Services (DAGs).

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse, the state capital by the public relations officer for the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, Mr Naji Umar, saying the order followed the expiration of the tenure of local government councils bosses today (Thursday).

The statement explained that those affected by relieving to duty included all appointed officials such as secretaries, supervisory councillors, special advisers and assistants at all the local government councils.

According to the statement, “On behalf of the Jigawa State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, the Governor Malam Umar A. Namadi FCA, the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Ahmed Garba MK, Congratulates the outgoing officials on the Successful Conduct of their tenures, which shows the significant contributions rendered to the development of their areas and the state in general”.

The public relations officer added that the commissioner called on them to immediately hand over all government belongings in their possessions.

