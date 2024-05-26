In his effort to ensure adequate and qualified manpower in the health sector, Jigawa state governor Malam Umar Namadi has laid the foundation stone for the construction of the N5.5 billion permanent site of Hadejia College of Nursing Science and Midwifery.

Speaking during the laying of the foundation ceremony, the governor said an effective healthcare delivery system is one of the 12 points on his agenda presented to the people of the state before voting the government into power.

He said the project is divided into phases; the first phase, which comprises structures, would cost three billion Nakira, and the second phase would cost a total sum of N2.5 billion for road landscaping, etc., to be completed in 18 months, as agreed with the construction company handling the work.

The governor explained that in that regard, the present administration had targeted one general hospital in each of the 30 state’s Assembly constituencies and one primary healthcare facility in each of the 287 political wards of the state.

Malam Umar Namadi explained that “in preparation for this notable and gigantic programme, we deem it necessary and urgent to make solid plans to ensure adequate and qualified personnel in the hospitals.”

According to him, “As we almost achieved one PHC far political ward, we also reached a large percentage on the provision of general hospitals in each of the state assembly constituencies.”

He noted that the state government has established one specialist hospital in each of the three senatorial zones.

“As part of our plans to have adequate and qualified personnel in both primary, secondary, and tertiary health institutions, the government has sent over 109 students to Cyprus to study medicine, in addition to many others studying medicine here in the country.”

“With the three colleges of nursing science and midwifery at Birninkudu, Babura, and this one in Hadejia, I’m optimistic that very soon nurses and midwifery workers will be available and possibly exported to other states.”.

“The government is ready to provide all support and encouragement to teachers and students in all the colleges and the College of Health Technology in Jahun through the provisions of the Ministry of Teaching and Learning,” Namadi emphasises.

The governor called on the people of the state and youth in particular to make very good use of the opportunity, “and I’m really appreciating your kind support, understanding, and patience. You will have no regrets for voting us into power.”

