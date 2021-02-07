Jigawa gov defies COVID-19 protocols, organises political rally for road commissioning

THE Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru has defied COVID-19 protocols after organising political rally in Babura, his home town where thousands of people attended commissioning of the road projects.

The governor was in Babura town accompanied by Eboyi State governor, Chief Devid Nweze Umahi, his deputy, Alhaji Umar Namadi, the speaker of the state assembly, Honourable Idris Garba; Senator Danladi Sankara representing Jigawa North West senatorial district to commission 3.2 kilometers township road executed by his government.

Majority of the people who attended the road commissioning did not wear facemask and this is against the recent presidential order enforcing every one to wear facemask across the country.



Speaking while commissiong the road, Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar said the state government has constructed 15 township roads in some local government headquarters of the state.

According to him “this project we are about to commission, our government has spent over N3billion on it.”

He said government had constructed 1,537 kilometres of roads across the state and will continue to construct more to improve the socio-economic well being of the people.

Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar said his administration had empowered 150,000 youth, and constructed additional 4,000 classrooms.



He said new general hospitals were built, while five health centres were upgraded to general hospitals.

In his welcome address, the state commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr Aminu Usman Gumel said the state government has inherited 42 road projects estimated at over 55 billion naira which were already completed.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE