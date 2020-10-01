Jigawa gov condemns attacks on govt officials during flood assessment visit

THE Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar has condemned the attacks on the state government’s flood assessment team by some flood victims in Hadejia.

The governor who made the condemnation while addressing newsmen in Dutse, the state capital, said it was unfortunate and not in Jigawa people’s character.

Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar described the attack as political and initiated by the opponents of the present administration.

According to him “the attack was purely political and was planned and carried out by our opposition who were the enemies of the progress and the state.”

He noted that “what had happened was not in the character of the people of this state. And to be cautious with the selfish politicians who were after their personal and political interests.”

