JIgawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi Danmodi has called for a collaborative effort to fight against insecurity.

The governor made the call while receiving the General Officer Commanding (GOC), One Divisional Headquarters Kaduna, Brigadier General G Okoro in the government house when he paid him a courtesy call.

Danmodi said security is everybody’s responsibility as the menace affecting all human lives in respective of one status.

He promised all logistics support to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to maintain the peace and security in the state.

He, therefore, called on more signage among the security agencies in order to win the war of present insecurity in the country.

According to the governor “Coming together and working harmoniously among all security agencies would make national security more stronger and effective.”

He noted that there is a problem and fairness among the people, the country is blinking which needs all contributions not only security personnel.

Speaking earlier the GOC, Brigadier General G Okoro said he was in the state to familiarization to the governor.

He described the governor as an achiever and congratulated him for the success achieved within four months of his stay in office

Okoro expressed apparition for the military on land given to the Nigerian army to construct a military barrack in the capital state.

The GOC appealed to the state government to provide a residential accommodation for the commander of the 26 armoured brigades in the state.





