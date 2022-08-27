Jigawa GDP increases from N1.1trn to N2.26trn —Abubakar

THE Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, said his seven years of administration in the state have increased the state Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from N1.1 trillion to N2.26 trillion.

The governor made the disclosure in a statement issued, signed and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse the state capital by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Habibu Nuhu Kila as part of the 31 years anniversary of the state.

According to the statement, “the governor met the state’s GDP at N1.1 trillion in 2015. Now according to the National Bureau of Statistics recent report indicated that the present GDP of the state is N2.26 trillion”.

The statement added that Alhaji Badaru Abubakar expressed his satisfaction with how the state has significantly and progressively transformed in all sectors of human endeavour.

The statement further stated that the development achieved in the areas of both economic and social development has witnessed significant and positive transformation particularly in Agriculture, Water and Sanitation Commerce and Industry and many other fields of human endeavour.

Governor Abubakar maintained that “Our government had worked assiduously to sustain the tempo of ongoing transformations, particularly as regards the provision of infrastructure for economic development, sustained human capital development and most importantly, the pursuit of agricultural transformation as means of diversifying the state’s economy and a means of sustainable livelihoods for the people.”

He applauded the contribution made by the past military administrators and civilian Governors and acknowledged fatherly advice and guidance from the traditional leaders in the development of the state.