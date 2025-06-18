Jigawa environmental health students launch 15km road side trees planting

The students of environmental health of the Jigawa State polytechnic has to flagged-up tree planting public enlightenment campaign on the importance of tree planting and protections in the environment at Sha’iskawa area in Dutse metropolitan in continuation to World Desertification and Draught Day in the state.

The campaign which organized by the Jigawa Protection Agency (JISEPA) supported by the United Nation’s Children Education Fund (UNICEF) also included selfhelp groups mobilised Jigawar Tsada political ward and planted trees on the road sides new constructed roads in the area.

Speaking during the campaign the managing Director Jigawa State Environmental Agency, Mr. Adamu Sabo said said “the aim of the campaign is the remind and encourage the pubic on important of trees in the environment the the need for everyone to participate in environmental protection and desertification control”.

“As you can see today the students of health of state’s polytechnic Dutse joined by hundreds of youth supported by our agency (JISEP) and United Nation’s Children Education Fund (UNICEF) came out to planting trees and enlightening general public the danger of environmental challenges as a result of felling trees and other environmental polusions”.

According to him “our target is covers 15 kilometers roads side trees planting. The logic in selecting tree planting on roads side is to replaced the ones removed during the road constructions, giving shelter the the areas and erosions control at the time”.

“The plan is to plants trees on all the roads side in the capital city , Dutse and other parts of the state. We started with the new roads constructed recently than to the other old roads”.

Mr Adamu Sabo noted that “the project starting with 500 tree and protectors to be planted and erect protector to each tree today here and to be continued in till we covered all the targeted areas”.

He maintained that Jigawa state is one of the state facing environmental desertification and drought that need to be control, adding that, by adopting tree planting habits the challenges could be solve.

He then urged, the Jigawa people particularly youths to support governor Malam Umar Namadi’s move of making Jigawa better state

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

