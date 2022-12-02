Jigawa emir pledges support to uplift PWD’s social lives

The emir of Kazaure in Jigawa State, Alhaji Najib Hussaini Adamu has assured the Jigawa Social Protection Platform (JISOP) of his maximum support assistance and that of the entire Kazaure emirate council to uplift the social life of People with Disabilities (PWDs) in the state.

The emir gave the assurance while receiving the delegation of the JISOP under the leadership of Malam Abdullahi Sarki Sulaiman who paid an advocacy visit to his palace.

Alhaji Najib Husaini Adamu expressed gratitude to the group for their good initiative and humanitarian services, promising to contact wealthy philanthropists to give their contributions to Jigawa State disabled trust fund.

He commended the (JISOP) on the mission and vision of the organization of uplifting the lives of people with disability.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to him, God Almighty can reward one for putting a smile on a less privileged and disabled.

“We really appreciate your effort of making a mobilization to support people with Disabilities in Jigawa, and we will do all that we can to encourage the movement for better condition of our PWDs,” he said.

The emir also respond to shortages of manpower in the state and promised to present the challenges before newly elected leaders in the state.

He then demands more details on JISOP activities and operations for the emirate to know how to support the platform.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Malam Abdullahi Sarki Sulaiman appealed to the emirate council to be releasing some parts of what the emirate getting from Zakkat.

Malam Abdullahi Sarki Sulaiman told the emir that the fund will be used to support people with disability socially and economically.





“Your Highness, part of the use of the funds is to support the education of the people with disability and their children”, Sulaiman said.