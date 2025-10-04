Jigawa: Emir of Hadejia raises alarm over decaying schools

The Emir of Hadejia and Chairman of the Jigawa Council of Chiefs, Dr Adamu Abubakar Maje, has expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of primary schools within his domain, describing the situation as “worrisome and unacceptable.”

The royal father stated this after paying an unscheduled visit to several primary schools in Ayama District of Auyo Local Government Area, where he observed dilapidated classrooms, absence of desks for pupils, and shortage of teaching materials.

Maje lamented that many pupils were forced to sit on bare floors while learning in leaking or cracked classrooms. He urged Governor Umar Namadi to embark on similar surprise visits across the state “to see things for himself and boost the morale of hardworking teachers.”

He disclosed that the emirate council would compile a detailed report on the state of education in the area and forward the same to the government for urgent intervention.

The Emir of Hadejia also appealed to parents and guardians to play active roles in school monitoring and support, rather than abandoning everything to the government.

Responding to the concerns, the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Haruna Musa, admitted that the challenges were “a product of decades of accumulated neglect” which could not be fixed overnight.

According to him, the present administration under Governor Namadi has intensified efforts through massive construction and renovation of classrooms under both the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) intervention and state-funded projects.

“Recently, over 300 projects were advertised for tender under the 2023 UBEC intervention. Tender opening was conducted last week, and contract awards are now in progress,” he said, adding that preparations for the 2024 phase are already underway.

However, Musa decried what he described as the “unpatriotic attitude” of some communities that vandalise school infrastructure.

“In many places, people remove iron windows, doors, roofing sheets—even chairs. Worse still, when minor damages occur, instead of fixing them, communities wait for government intervention. By the time we become aware, the damage has escalated,” he lamented.

The SUBEB chairman appealed for community ownership and protection of school facilities to complement the government’s investment in basic education.

