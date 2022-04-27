Jigawa CP directs investigation on alleged judicial killing by NDLEA personnel

The Jigawa State police commissioner, CP Aliyu Tafida has directed a thorough investigation of the alleged judicial killing of 25-year-old man in Sundumina town of Birninkudu local government area of the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse, by the command Public Relations Officer, ASP Lawal Shiisu which reads “on 21st April 2022 at about 0400hrs, one Salisu Gambo ‘m’ age 50yrs of Sundumina village Birnin Kudu LGA reported at the station that, on the same date at about 0200hrs, his son, one Murtala Gambo ‘m’ age 25yrs of the same address was shot by the NDLEA personnel in B/Kudu Zonal Office in Sundumina village.

On receipt of the report, the victim was rushed to Federal Medical Center B/Kudu and admitted. Later on 24th April 2022 at about 1600hrs, the victim was confirmed dead. The corpse was released to the family for burial according to Islamic rites.

Speaking to our reporter on the matter, the uncle of the deceased, Malam Salisu Gambo said, on Friday midnight around 3 am, he got information that Murtala Gambo was shot by suspected armed robbers, but later, it was discovered he was shot by men of NDLEA.

He said, on the village market day, there was a report of pandemonium in the town when the men of NDLEA were said to have stormed the village market and attempted to arrest some suspected dealers of illicit drugs.

“It was said that the suspect resisted arrest with the assistance of his accomplice making the NDLEA officials withdraw and abandon the operation.”





Malam Salisu Gambo added that “Unfortunately, they came back to the town on Friday midnight and shot my innocent son who has no record of even smoking cigarettes or chewing cola nut, and also has no relationship with any suspected drugs dealer.”

The deceased uncle maintained that “Our family is calling Governor Muhammed Badaru, our reps member and all authority concerned to ensure justice is served to the innocent blood of our beloved son.”

In his speech, an eyewitness, Musa Danburga revealed that around 3 am, he was praying behind their livestock park, suddenly he saw some people from nowhere, he requested their identification and when they refused, he shouted for help assuming they were thieves.”

“The deceased who was at near bay rushed toward my help but before he reached my place, I heard him shouting that they had shot him.”

“The unknown people quickly zoom up and from there, I discovered it was men of NDLEA on their official vehicle, as they drove out of the village, we took the victim to the district head palace who facilitated his transfer to Birnin kudu Federal Medical Centre and also reported the case to the police.

“The deceased was admitted to and unfortunately died two days later as a result of the bullet wounds he sustained in the stomach.”

However, when our correspondent visited the NDLEA headquarters, Jigawa State command, the deputy commandant, Mr H. Ugoke said his boss was out of the office for another official engagement.

The deputy commandant maintained that he has little knowledge about the incident, therefore, he can’t talk about it.

