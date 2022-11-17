Jigawa court voids election of Idris, declares Bala winner of APC primary for Kazaure constituency

THE Federal High Court sitting in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital has nullified the election of Muhammad Haruna Idris who was declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the seat of member representing Kazaure Constituency Jigawa State House of Assembly.

Delivering his judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Hassan Dikko, said the court was satisfied that the said Muhammad Haruna has not satisfied the requirements for contesting the election based on the school certificates he presented.

“Also the court has satisfied that some of the delegates were disenfranchised during the primary election and that votes belonged to the other candidate, Barrister Bala Hamza Gada.

“In view of that, the court has nullified the election of Muhammad Haruna Idris and also declared the other contestant, Barrister Bala Hamza Gada, as a winner of the election,” the judge said.

In his reaction to the judgement, the counsel of the complainant, Barrister Ibrahim Sa’ad expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the judgement and described it as a victory for rule of law and democracy.

He noted that their next line of action is to notify INEC and APC of being parties in the suit and request them to abide by the court ruling by including the name of Barrister Bala Hamza on the ballot paper.

Also in his remarks, Barrister Bala Hamza, who is also a serving member representing the constituency said the judgement is a victory for to rule of law and called on his opponent to come and join hands for the victory of APC at all levels.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 Governors Will Continue To Preach Equity, Justice, Fairness ― Wike

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State has stated that the G-5 group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors will continue to preach for equity, justice and fairness in the party…

Nigerian Lecturer At Ugandan University Sacked Over Sex-For-Marks Scandal

The head of the Department of Economics and Statistics in the Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences at Kabale University, in the Western Region of Uganda, Dr Nafiu Lukman Abiodun…