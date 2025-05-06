Jigawa commissioner returns N301m in unused Ramadan feeding funds

The Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Auwalu Danladi Sankara, has returned a total sum of N301 million excess from the funds released to his ministry for the last Ramadan feeding exercise to the state’s government treasury.

The commissioner announced the remnant of the amount at the state executive council meeting, presided over by Governor Malam Umar Namadi, after all expenses incurred during the recent Ramadan feeding exercise across the 27 local government areas had been accounted for.

The state executive council, in session, commended Mr Auwalu Danladi Sankara for what it described as a true demonstration of accountability and transparency.

It could be recalled that the Jigawa State Government had released a total sum of N4.8 billion to the Ministry for Special Duties, where a committee was constituted and carried out the 2025 Ramadan feeding programme at about 700 feeding centres.

Tribune Online gathered that no fewer than 300 people were fed in each of the 638 centres across 287 political wards in the state.

Mr Auwalu Sankara said over 5,550 people were fed in the 29 days of the programme, which aimed to assist underprivileged people, promote food security and economic empowerment, and support local businesses and farmers through the procurement of food items.

