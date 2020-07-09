Jigawa CJ cancels vacation for judges

THE Jigawa State judiciary has cancelled this year’s judges constitutional annual leave scheduled to commence on Monday 13th July.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed and made available to newsmen in Dutse, the state capital by the

Acting Deputy Chief Registrar of the state high court, Barrister Auwalu Sani Balago, it reads: “Chief Judge, Justice Aminu Sabo Ringim cancelled court annual long vocation for judges earlier scheduled to commence on 13th of this month.”

The Acting Deputy Chief Registrar of the state high court explained that the chief Judge cancelled the three-month-long vacation in view of the prolonged stay at home by the Judges due to the coronavirus crisis.

According to the statement, “the stay at home had accumulated a lot of court pending cases, unable to be deposed off by the judges.”

Meanwhile, the Jigawa State judicial service commission has approved the appointment of Aisha Ahmed Babura as Acting chief registrar of the state high court and Barrister Auwalu Sani Balago as Acting Deputy chief registrar media relation.

The statement further stated that both appointments take immediate effect.

