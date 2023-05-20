The Jigawa State College of Health Sciences and Technology Jahun expanded the total sum of over N107 million to meet the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) requirements for offering Higher National Diploma (HND) new courses.

This was disclosed by the provost of the college, Dr Surajo Suleman while speaking to Online Tribune, who said the amount was spent on the procurement of teaching and learning equipment for the smooth running of the courses.

Dr Surajo Suleman explained that the state government has recently upgraded from an institution for the School of health technology to the College of health sciences and Technology a situation that gave it the power to have more programmes, offers more courses and award additional higher qualifications.

According to him “to that regard has procured Dental teaching and learning materials worth over 42 million. The institution also renovated two main student’s hostels at the sum of N35 million”.

He noted that some laboratories and other demonstration rooms had been converted to solar power at the sum of over seven million, “this aim at ensuring constant and cheaper power supply”.

“We also purchased 500 mattresses for students for both in the hostels and practical areas at the cost of five million. The institute settles the debt and continues payment of N3,000 for each of the 1500 monthly feeding allowances. N4,650,000”.

Dr Suleman maintained that an e-library had been established and fully equipped in addition to other internal services for conducive teaching and learning atmosphere.

The provost disclosed that the college has reached an advanced level in teaching and learning standards by achieving all the NBTE requirements and protocols in all our departments.

“These made the college one of the best in the northwest and gave us an opportunity to win so many awards from so many councils and regulatory bodies. The most recent is from the Dental Council of Nigeria. The council award this institute with the award of excellence in academic performance during the dental and surgery technician final examination”.

He stated further that the institute is one of the leading institutions of its kind in terms of academic performance in all the departments, “these followed a support and encouragement by the government of the state and hardworking academic and none academic staff”.

“The college is to commence HND in Dental and Therapy, Dispensing Tissuenary and Environmental health. Other new courses include a diploma in nutrition and dietetics and optomology and disease control and a diploma in public health.





