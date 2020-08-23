Jigawa awards 173 water supply contract

THE Jigawa State government has approved the awarding of water supply in different towns and villages at 12 local government areas in the total sum over of N173 million.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse by the state’s Commissioner of Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, said: “The decision was taken at the state executive council meeting presided over by the state governor Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar.”

Alhaji Bala Ibrahim explained that”the council discussed and considered various issues concerning the improvement of the wellbeing of Jigawa citizens among which is a memo presented by the Honourable Commissioner of Water resources for the conversion of motorized Borele to Solar powdered and the construction of new ones across the state.”

According to the statement, the water projects approved include conversion of 12 number motorized boreholes to solar powdered and construction of six new solar powdered water schemes.

The statement further stated that “The approval is aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) target to enhance access to potable water supply and Sanitation as well as meet the demand of water supply in Small towns across the state.”

The information commissioner added that the projects are upgrading and conversion Basirka, Sabin Garinyaya, Dakaiyawa and Gidan Large pump stations.

Other includes the Gangare, Andaza FM and Andaza town, S/Gari Birnin Kudu, Mairuwa, Dangyatin, Maimazari pump stations.

While the new six water schemes to be constructed are as follows, Kila, Gidan Bakawa, Jigawar Maraka, Farantama, Garkin Alli and Kunkuru in Gwaram, Birninkudu, Kiyawa, Gumel and Dutse local government areas.

“The construction of six new ones is awarded to Messr SIMS GLOBAL RESOURCES NIG LTD with a completion period of eight weeks,” Ibrahim emphasises.

