Jigawa Assembly to probe multi-billion Kiyawa General Hospital contract

The Jigawa State House of Assembly has directed its committee on health to investigate the multi-billion-naira upgrading of Kiyawa cottage to a general hospital.

Speaking to Tribune Online in Dutse, the state capital, the chairman House committee on health, Hon. Usman Abdullahi Tura, said the decision followed a complaint by the Kiyawa committee over misconduct in the contract by the contractor.

Tura explained that “today the Jigawa State House of Assembly under Rt Hon Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin has mandated its health committee to investigate the upgrading of Kiyawa cottage to a general hospital, equipment supply and installation.”

According to him, the committee has been mandated to visit and carry out an investigation into the award of the contract, how it was awarded, the execution of the contract, and to find out what went wrong and the real issues that are involved in the General Hospital Kiyawa project.

He added that the problem started when the state governor, alongside the Speaker of the Assembly, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, paid a visit to the hospital recently on the day of the citizens’ engagement forum at Kiyawa town, where residents of the community have complained about the substandard materials in the projects.

The member representing Guri State Constituency in the Assembly confirmed that during the visit by the high-level government officials, there were some noticeable defects in the structure.

“This is a sad development, but as a committee constitutionally saddled with the mandate, we intend to go and find out the critical issues involved and resolve the matter amicably without rancour within the four-week time frame given to us by the House.

“We have already visited the hospital, the Kiyawa General Hospital; it now remains for us to invite the contractors to furnish us with what truly happened. We have noticed some defects during our last oversight visit to the hospital.

“We added him, at least to come and look analyse some defects and if possible, amend them, but unfortunately, along the line he was not able to do so until now. So this is the time we’re asked to visit the hospital and see what went wrong so that the entire community can enjoy the facilities provided by the general hospital.”

The lawmaker confirmed that the grievances came from the community entirely and addressed the situation and found out why the community is not enjoying the facilities at are supposed to be installed at the hospital.”

He enjoined the community to feel free and approach the committee during its sitting to formally present their observations and complaints to the committee.

“Therefore, we informed them that the situation is under control and we’re determined to address their complaints and find a lasting solution to their grievances,” he declared.

